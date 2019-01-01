Samatta is not just any player for Tanzania – Msuva

The Taifa Stars striker reveals the absence of their skipper will be a huge blow as they prepare to face Amavubi in a friendly

Tanzanian striker Simon Msuva has admitted captain Mbwana Samatta will be missed when they play Rwanda in a friendly on Monday.

Samatta, who turns out for in , has been dropped from the Taifa Stars squad for the friendly after he requested coach Etienne Ndayiragije to leave him out owing to injury.

But speaking ahead of the build-up in Kigali, Msuva believes there will be a big hole to fill.

“As you all know [Samatta] is not just like any other player on the field but also the captain meaning he has a certain value he offers to the team,” Msuva is quoted by Daily News.

“He brings motivation to us hence without him [it] is surely a big miss.”

However, Msuva believes the absence of Samatta will give other players the chance to fight for the country.

“I am sure the coach has already decided who to use on behalf of him [Samatta] hence it is just a matter of aiming for good results after the end of the game since we are fighting for our nation.”

Msuva also hailed the technical bench for a good selection of players for the national team.

“Anybody without looking whether he plays for First Division League [FDL) or the top-flight has the capacity to be featured in the national team and I am happy to see new members in the squad some of them I hardly know them,” Msuva continued.

Taifa Stars will use the friendly against Amavubi to prepare for their return leg match of the Africa Nations Championships (Chan) against Sudan in Khartoum.

are trailing in the battle after losing the first leg 1-0 in Dar es Salaam.