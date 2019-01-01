Samatta goal drought continues in Genk loss to Standard Liege

The Tanzania international striker has now gone five league matches without finding the back of the net

Mbwana Samatta continued with his barren goal run in the Belgian First Division A as lost 1-0 away at Standard Liege on Saturday.

Despite being Genk’s leading scorer with five goals, Samatta last found the back of the net in the 1-0 home win over on August 23.

Interestingly, his five goals are from three games, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 win at Waasland-Beveren.

While there were expectations on Samatta to rediscover his scoring form, it was instead 2017 winning midfielder Collins Fai of who made an impact with an assist for Samuel Bastien to grab the deciding goal for Standard Liege six minutes from time.

As Genk sought to respond to Bastien’s goal, striker Paul Onuachu who has four goals in five league appearances came on from the bench with three minutes remaining but it was too late to salvage at least a draw.

DR Congo forward Dieumerci Ndongala also rose from the bench and played the last nine minutes but could not help Genk avoid defeat.

Onuachu’s compatriot Stephen Odey was an unused substitute, while striker Joseph Paintsil was surprisingly dropped for the trip to Standard Liege despite recently recovering from injury.

At the other end to celebrate with Fai, DR Congo winger Paul-Jose Mpoku lasted the entire match for Standard Liege who restored the gap between them and leaders to six points.

Genk could drop one place to seventh spot if Zulte-Waregem beat Kortrijk later on Saturday.