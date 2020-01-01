Samatta cut a disgruntled figure at first at TP Mazembe - Musa Hassan

The former Wekundu wa Msimbazi skipper explains why the forward was not a happy man in early moments when he joined the African giants

Former Simba SC captain Musa Hassan has revealed Mbwana Samatta was "hurt" after he failed to break into Tout Puissant Mazembe's first-team instantly.

Hassan said he was always in touch with Samatta after he made the switch from Simba to in 2011 and said the forward cut a dissatisfied figure after finding it hard to get a regular position in the starting team.

“I joined DC Motema Pembe and I was lucky to settle fast and enjoyed a starting XI berth faster on a regular basis, unlike Samatta who joined and had to wait before he could enjoy regular starts,” Hassan told Mwanaspoti.

“I knew Samatta was hurt for taking too long before stamping his authority in the first team. He used to tell me he never enjoyed warming the bench but my advice to him was that he must not give up, fight every day and thereafter things turned good for him.”

From 2011 to 2016, Samatta scored 60 goals in 103 appearances for the Linafoot giants.

Mgosi, as Hassan is popularly known in , revealed he is always in touch with the Taifa Stars captain and wishes for nothing but the best for him at .

“I am always talking with him and reminds him he has achieved way above things he even dreamt of initially. I pray hard he achieves even more at the place he is now,” added Hassan.

“I would be happy to see him do good at Aston Villa so that other teams can see him and what he can do. He is Tanzania's ambassador and through him, other players can now be seen.”

Samatta has already scored three goals for the English side after his January switch from KRC of .

The Tanzanian also spoke of the difference between the current crop of players and those that graced the league before. He further named some outstanding foreign players for both Yanga SC and Simba.

“Players nowadays put their financial interest ahead and not the love for their teams. That is why they can shine for one season and completely fade in the next one,” concluded Hassan.

“Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama and Meddie Kagere are doing a good job at Simba. In Yanga, Papy Tshishimbi and Haruna Niyonzima have always done better and that is why they remain key players at the club.”