Samatta confident KRC Genk will take Champions League battle to Liverpool

The Belgian side fell to a 4-1 home defeat to the tournament's reigning champions on Wednesday with the Tanzanian seeing his goal disallowed

and KRC striker Mbwana Samatta has declared the battle with is not far from over yet.

Samatta, who has scored one goal for his Belgian club so far, saw his goal against Liverpool on Wednesday cancelled but the forward hopes they will pick up a win during the return leg. KRC Genk fell to a 4-1 home defeat.

"We had prepared to play well but at the end of the day, we were very unlucky. We will take our time and try to deduct some lessons from the match and I am extremely confident we will go and fight at Anfield," Samatta is quoted by Mwanaspoti as saying.

Meanwhile, former referee Peter Walton has explained why the Tanzania captain's goal wasn't allowed.

The former and Simba SC forward rose to meet a cross by Junya Ito and headed the ball past Allison Becker but after a prolonged check on the VAR, the goal was eventually disallowed.

“The initial reaction from the referee, when he blew his whistle, was to raise his left arm, indicating an indirect free kick. Thus, it would be an offside situation they are looking at,” Walton told The Mirror.

“Not the foul or potential foul, it was an offside they were looking at.”

Former defender Martin Keown lauded referee Slavco Vicnic's decision.

“Well, one assumes it must be very close, the amount of timing they took to look at it. It takes forever, doesn't it, but as long as they get it right, I don't care how long it takes to be honest,” Keown told The Mirror.

and Salsburg are the other opponents in Group E.