Samatta and Msuva yet to report to camp as Tanzania readies for Malawi

The two stars are missing as Taifa Stars have stepped up preparations for the friendly against the Flames on Sunday

Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta is among the players who are yet to report to camp as the team started preparations to face Malawi in a friendly on Sunday.

The Taifa Stars will welcome the Flames at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against DR Congo, Benin, and Madagascar.

However, as the team moved to camp on Monday, two players - Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce -Turkey) and attacking midfielder Simon Msuva (Wydad Casablanca - Morocco) – did not show up with Tanzania Football Federation Media and Communications Officer Clifford Ndimbo confirming they will join soon.

"So far so good, morale in the camp is high and players are looking forward to the match though we still don’t have [Samatta] and [Msuva] in camp,” Ndimbo told Goal.

“It is a very important game, which will help to give head coach Kim Poulsen a good balance prior to the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.”

The match against the Flames will be a fourth for the 62-year-old, who took over from Etienne Ndayiragije after the African Nations Championship, where the East Africans performed dismally.

He has since been in charge of three matches, a friendly game against Kenya where he lost 2-1 before falling by a solitary goal away to Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and his only win, by a solitary goal as well, came at home over Libya in the aforementioned competition.

Apart from Samatta and Msuva, coach Poulsen also named Novatus Dismas of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel in the squad alongside seven players from the Simba SC squad that reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Tanzania squad: Aishi Manula (Simba), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans), Juma Kaseja (KMC). Shomari Kapombe (Simba), Israel Mwenda (KMC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Erasto Nyoni (Simba), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Kennedy Juma (Simba), Dickson Job (Young Africans), and Nickson Kibabage (Youssoufla FC-Morocco).

Others are Simon Msuva (Wydad Casablanca-Morocco), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC). Mzamiru Yassin (Simba), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Salum Abubakar (Azam), Braison Nkulula (Azam), Iddy Suleiman (Azam), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce-Turkey) and John Bocco (Simba).

Also, the list contains Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union), Ayoub Lyanga (Azam), Denis Kibu (Mbeya City), Meshack Abraham (Gwambina FC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv-Israel), and Yusuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar).