Salum: Yanga SC tie down rising winger to contract extension

The Jangwani-based giants have managed to keep their young winger as they prepare for the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have managed to keep star player Feisal Salum at the club after he agreed to renew his contract.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have confirmed the 22-year-old has penned a four-year contract which will see him stay at the club until August 2024.

Yanga revealed the news on their social media pages by stating: “We have secured another four years for our winger Feisal Salum.”

More teams

Salum had a good season with the Timu ya Wananchi and was voted the best player by the fans at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland campaign.

He played 22 matches last season and managed to score one goal, against Mwadui FC in a 1-1 draw played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Salum becomes the first player to extend his stay with Yanga, after the club released 14 players last week as they continue to restructure ahead of the new season set to kick off on September 6.

Among the players axed include former striker Gnamien Yikpe, who took much criticism last season, captain Papy Tshishimbi, who refused to renew his contract, and Congolese striker David Molinga.

Others let to go are veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

The players retained include Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Haruna Niyonzima, Lamine Moro, Bernard Morrison, Feisal Salum, Juma Mahadhi, Adeyum Saleh, Said Makapu, Balama Mapinduzi, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Abdulaziz Makame, and Paul Godfrey.

On Monday, Yanga resumed training ahead of the new season with only 11 players taking part.

Article continues below

The players include Metacha Mnata, Yassin Mustapha, Paul Godfrey, Deus Kaseke, Juma Makapu, Abbdulaziz Makame, Ditram Nchimbi, Waziri Junior, Juma Mahadhi and Abdallah Shaibu.

Yanga had a disappointing campaign in the last season where they failed to reach the final of the after losing to eventual winners and rivals Simba SC, and could only finish a distant second behind their old rivals.

The Timu ya Wananchi have now been linked a number of foreign players, including Kenyans Jesse Were and John Makwatta, who play for Zesco United, Sven Yidah of , Erick Rutanga of Rayon Sports and Mukoko Tonombe of AS from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.