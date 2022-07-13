Salum: Interest confirmed in Tanzanian star amid Orlando Pirates and Raja Casablanca links

GOAL spoke exclusively to the Yanga official with the African giants said to be keen to sign former Zanzibar player

Young Africans have addressed reports indicating Orlando Pirates and Raja Casablanca are among the clubs interested in Feisal Salum.

The Tanzania international is one of the top attacking midfielders based in East Africa having played a vital role in helping Young Africans clinch a domestic treble this past season - winning the Tanzanian Premier League title, FA Cup and Community Shield.

His exploits have reportedly attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs on the African continent such as Pirates and Casablanca, while Al Merrikh have also been credited with an interest in Salum.

Young Africans chief executive officer Senzo Mazingiza pointed out that they are yet to receive an official offer for the player, but he revealed that Al Merrikh did make an inquiry.

"For now, I don't have any formal request for the player in question except that there was a communication from Al Merrikh club regarding the player," Mazingiza told GOAL.

It is not the first time that Salum has been linked with Pirates as the midfield maestro was said to be on the radar of the Buccaneers two months ago.

Article continues below

The Zanzibar-born player is contracted to Yanga until 2024 having joined the Tanzanian giants in 2018 from Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi, otherwise known as JKU.

Salum was part of the Tanzania squad which participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.