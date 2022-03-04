Salisu: Southampton boss Hasenhuttl delivers injury update on Ghanaian after West Ham absence

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu is set to receive a medical evaluation for his possible inclusion in Southampton’s squad for Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League, club coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed.

A key figure for the Saints this season, the centre-back was a conspicuous absentee as they beat West Ham 3-1 in the FA Cup on Wednesday, having featured in a 2-0 Premier League victory over Norwich City last weekend.

Ninth-placed Southampton play as guests at Villa Park with hopes of picking three more points to possibly close up the gap between themselves and Wolves who occupy the eighth position on the league table.

"I don't know exactly how it looks," said the boss on the current condition of his squad.

"[Shane] Long had a harsh impact in the first half so that's why we left him in the changing room at half-time.

"Kyle [Walker-Peters] had a little problem with his hamstring, that’s why he subbed him during yesterday’s game.

“We also have problems with [Mohammed] Salisu and Moi [Elyounoussi]; Moi with his heel and Salisu with his hamstring. That’s why they weren’t involved yesterday.

“So a few lads with a few issues but we’ll have a look at how far they are for the weekend and if they are ready, we will see."

So far this season, Salisu has featured in 25 league games for Southampton, starting in all but one of the games.

It marks a remarkable turn in fortunes for the 22-year-old at St. Mary’s, having struggled in his early days at the club.

He joined the Saints from Spanish side Real Valladolid in 2020 but a series of injuries restricted him to only 12 league outings.

Back home in Ghana, his stellar form in the Premier League this season has sparked excitement as national team officials are looking to count on his services for the nation’s upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying clash with arch-rivals Nigeria.

The Accra-born’s current injury situation, thus, also remains a worry for Ghanaians as Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to name his squad next week.