Salim: Kenyan goalkeeper trainer on Simba SC's radar

The position fell vacant after the release of Muharami Mohamed who reportedly fell out with the club

Simba SC are negotiating with Kenyan Abdul Idd Salim with intentions of appointing him as the goalkeeping coach.

The position fell vacant after the release of Muharami Mohamed on October 30 alongside team manager Patrick Rweyemamu. The 21-time champions are now in the market for a replacement and their eyes have settled in .

"After parting ways with Muharami, the management has opened negotiations with our former goalkeeper's trainer Abdul Salim hoping to bring him back," a source from the club revealed.

"So far the negotiations are well and we believe we will reach a conclusion soon and [Salim] will come and sign a contract with us."

The tactician, who is in Bangladesh, has however denied reports linking him with Wekundu wa Msimbazi, saying he is still engaged with his current team.

"Ever since I left Simba two years ago to come [in Bangladesh], I have not coached any team in Africa," Salim revealed.

"Actually I have not had anything regarding Simba wanting me, it is something new to me. Yes, I have a five-year contract with my current team but yes, there is a possibility of leaving if I get a better deal elsewhere."

The veteran goalkeeper trainer was first introduced to the Msimbazi-based charges in 2015 when the team was coached by Dylan Kerr. He was released briefly before he was re-hired again in December 2016 when the Cameroonian Joseph Omog took over.

The defending champions are currently under pressure after losing their last two matches.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi registered identical 1-0 losses to Prisons and Ruvu Shooting.

According to the club’s media officer Haji Manara, what the team has gone through in recent weeks, losing back-to-back matches against Tanzania Prisons and Ruvu Shooting, is part of football and "which makes the game interesting".

"Simba is still my club, Simba is still my team for life, I don’t have any other team than Simba, my friends and fans, they know what Simba can do, I cannot stop supporting them now because I know, they are going to bounce back like Simba," Manara wrote stated.

"We will bounce back, this is Simba, it happens in football, they are challenges every champion faces in their respective leagues, all teams must pass through what we are going through now.

"I want to ask Simba fans to stay calm and keep the support, we will do it again, we will bounce back, we will retain the title."