Salah’s brace: Liverpool star closing in on Messi and Lewandowski’s goal record

With his brace against the Saints, no player in the English Premier League has scored more home goals than the Egyptian ace

continued their impressive title march by brushing aside 4-0, with Mohamed Salah achieving an enviable feat.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson had handed Jurgen Klopp’s men a two-goal lead before the Egyptian sealed the triumph with a brace.

SALAH MAKES IT FOUR!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/I3ky6GGZzK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2020

With that, Salah has scored more home goals in this season's English top-flight campaign than any other player. On a broader scale, he is third behind ’s Lionel Messi and ’s Robert Lewandowski in Europe.

11 - Mohamed Salah has scored more home goals in this season's @premierleague (11) than any other player; indeed, since he joined Liverpool in 2017, only Lionel Messi (51) and Robert Lewandowski (44) have more home goals in Europe's big-five leagues than the Egyptian (43). King. pic.twitter.com/aDngTpXRwj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

Klopp and his men have now racked up a 16th consecutive Premier League triumph - and 24th from 25 top-flight games this season to lead the log with 73 points.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 4-0 Southampton



A dominant performance by #PL leaders Liverpool secured all three points at Anfield, with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah#LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/aczsjSS4Xe — Premier League (@premierleague) February 1, 2020

Both sides have fourth-round replays in midweek, with the Reds hosting Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday and Southampton travelling to a day later.