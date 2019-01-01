Salah wins Liverpool goal of the month for September

The Egyptian forward was the recipient of the best goal for the Reds in the previous month

Mohamed Salah's strike in 's 3-1 win over has won the Reds' best goal for the month of September award, according to the club website.

The Egyptian maestro latched on to Roberto Firmino's cheeky pass, before beating his marker and slotting the ball past the reach of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick polled second, while Mane's first goal against the Magpies - where he fired home a powerful shot after receiving Andy Robertson's pass, was third.

Jurgen Klopp's men claimed their eighth straight league win of the season against on Saturday, and have now extended their lead at the top of the standings to eight points over .