Salah 'very happy' at Liverpool despite Real Madrid and Barcelona talk, says Fabinho

The Brazilian is adamant that his team-mate remains in good spirits at Anfield despite speculation over his future

Fabinho has insisted that Mohamed Salah is "very happy" at amid speculation over the Liverpool star's future.

The likes of and have been linked with the international after comments made in December where he left the door open to a possible Anfield exit.

His Reds team-mate Fabinho, however, believes that it's "normal" to see Salah linked with some of Europe's top clubs and does not think that the speculation has affected his performances.

What's been said?

"Big players will always have their names involved in rumours. Salah plays for Liverpool, one of the biggest teams in the world. I think it's normal to see his name linked to other teams, especially from different leagues," Fabinho told ESPN Brasil.

"Anyway, I see him very happy here and pleased with his performances this season. He's very demanding with himself, he wants to be the best, he wants to help the team and works hard for it.

"It's always been the case and it hasn't changed at all. He keeps scoring goals, which everyone is used to seeing. In the changing room he's always talking to everyone and making jokes.

"I don't see anything affecting him. Overall, I am not following the news so I'm not sure about any rumours. As I said, top quality players will always be linked to big clubs."

The Goal view

Neil Jones | Liverpool correspondent

Salah's contract, worth £200,000 per week, still has two-and-a-half years to run, and so there is no huge concern at Liverpool at this stage - though obviously it is something that they will need to address over the next 12 months.



The aim has always been, and remains, to offer the Egyptian an extension, which would make him the club's highest-paid player. That would be both recognition for his incredible performances for the club in the past, and a means of ensuring the Reds maintain his value.

Despite his age, Salah's condition and professionalism mean he should still have many years at the highest level.



It's fair to say that the recent stories which emerged following Salah's interview with AS raised a few eyebrows within the club. It was seen as an unnecessary, and poorly-timed, distraction at a time when Liverpool were top of the and flying.

Since then, of course, things have changed in that regard.

From the player's perspective, there has always been a single-mindedness and a desire to achieve just about everything there is to achieve, collectively and personally.

Money is unlikely to be a big player in that, the question will more be one of relationship and opportunity - and at present Liverpool remain the club which satisfies in all regards.

