‘Salah is undervalued and underappreciated’ – Carragher salutes Liverpool’s title-winning front three

The Reds legend considers Sadio Mane to be “the best left-sided attacking player in the world”, while Roberto Firmino is “vital for Jurgen Klopp”

Mohamed Salah is “undervalued and underappreciated” at , claims Jamie Carragher, while Sadio Mane is considered to be “the best left-sided attacking player in the world”.

The Reds got their hands on the Premier League title after playing out a 5-3 thriller against at Anfield on Wednesday.

Neither Salah nor Mane were among the goals in that contest, but they have contributed 36 between them this season as a 30-year wait for English top-flight glory has come to a close on Merseyside.

Salah, who landed Golden Boots in each of his first two campaigns with the Reds, has led the way once again with 19 league efforts and 23 in total across all competitions.

His numbers have dipped since finding the target on 44 occasions in 2017-18, with Carragher admitting that a “freak” first season with Liverpool has seen unrealistic expectations form around the Egyptian.

The Reds legend told Sky Sports of Salah: “He's now actually undervalued and underappreciated a little bit, even by Liverpool supporters.

“The reason is because he started with 47 goals in a season. That was a freak, it was like the best season of his life. Whatever he does after that feels like a drop-off. In real terms, it’s not.

“He’s a player who’s going to get you 25 goals every season. His numbers are off the scale, in terms of goals and assists – higher than any other Liverpool player in history.”

Mane is another now expected to deliver the goods every time he steps onto the field, with the Senegalese rarely disappointing after becoming a prolific presence from the flanks.

Carragher added on the 28-year-old forward: “I think he’s the best left-sided attacking player in the world right now. He only had a week off in the summer after the , after he got to the final. He was on the bench against Norwich in the first game of the season.

“For me, I think he’s been Liverpool’s best player. In those early weeks, his goal against , the Super Cup and having no rest, it's just phenomenal and he doesn’t stop.

“His pace, what he brings to the team and his all-round game - he’s an absolute superstar.”

The qualities of Salah and Mane are complemented by Roberto Firmino, with the international ending his long wait for a goal at Anfield in the Reds’ victory over Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has never been prolific, but he is the perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system and a man who can be relied upon to deliver important goals and tireless running.

Carragher said of the South American: “He's been brilliant. His numbers aren’t amazing for a centre forward playing in the best team in Europe but you judge him on how he influences the rest of the team - not goals.

“He makes team-mates play better, he wins the ball back. He’s never injured. He’s always there and that performance level you get from him.

“You always think of the man through the middle as the one who gets the goals, but Liverpool’s main scorer plays down the right wing. If Salah played down the middle and Firmino down the right, you’d say Firmino's numbers are good.

“He’s a vital player for Jurgen Klopp, and you also have to remember what Klopp’s done for him, making him the centre forward, because when he first came to Liverpool a lot of people were scratching their heads asking where he fits in.”