Salah under a lot of pressure at Liverpool – Egypt coach Galal

The Pharaohs’ forward is expected to lead his nation in Afcon qualifiers after losing to Los Blancos on May 28

Egypt national team head coach Ehab Galal has stated Mohamed Salah is under pressure at Liverpool but believes the star has the experience to deal with it, ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games.

Galal is preparing the Pharaohs for their upcoming qualifiers against Guinea and Ethiopia, and Salah was among the players summoned for the two games.

"I have also spoken to Salah after the UCL final [against Real Madrid], there is a lot of pressure on him as he’s Liverpool's superstar. But he also has the experience and he can deal with this," Galal said, as quoted by KingFut.

In his end-of-season message to the fans, the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year and PFA Fans’ Player of the Year expressed his disappointment in not winning the Champions League.

I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6ECyIL0AHN — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Galal spoke about a possible change of style as he prepares the record African champions in their upcoming games.

"It’s possible that I might change my playing style with the national team. Coaching national teams is not the same as coaching clubs," he added.

"If something is right for the national team I’ll do it, even if it doesn’t fit my playstyle.

"Choosing the players joining the national team took time. We had to see who was injured and who can join, and then we had to prepare the necessary documents.

"Karim Hafez joined because of Fatouh’s injury. Also, Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed, and Trezeguet have joined us around 10 days ago.

He also spoke about the possibility of expanding his team when they are done with their first qualifier.

"We will do our best to show a convincing performance, and we might invite more players after the first game," the coach concluded.

"We are now preparing for the Guinea game. Next, we will prepare for Ethiopia and Korea [friendly game]."