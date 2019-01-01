Salah told where he is going wrong by Liverpool goalscoring legend Rush

The Reds forward has gone seven games without finding the target, with a former frontman at Anfield seeing the Egyptian lose some of his confidence

Mohamed Salah is considered to have lost confidence in front of goal on the back of a seven-game barren run, with legend Ian Rush seeing the Egyptian taking too many touches.

The Reds forward has found the target on 20 occasions this season across all competitions, having hit the net 44 times in a stunning debut campaign at Anfield.

A prolific presence has, however, struggled to find that spark over recent weeks.

It has been suggested that he has become greedy in an effort to end his drought, with the 26-year-old trying too hard to make something happen in the final third.

Rush sees that being part of the problem for Salah, but believes a bigger issue is the questioning of himself when presented with an opportunity to trouble opposition defences.

The Reds icon told The Times: “The only thing with Mo is he is probably having one or two extra touches where last year he was instinctively just hitting it.

“Now he is in a stage where he is trying to get the ball perfect on his left foot.

“It doesn’t matter what training you do, it is match day that counts.

“A fluke goal normally gets you up and running and brings the confidence back.”

Salah has been urged to stop over-thinking things and get back to playing on instinct.

Rush has also advised a man chasing down another Golden Boot to either ignore what is being written about him during an uncharacteristic dip in form or use those comments as added motivation.

Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 346 efforts to his name, added: “You have to switch off.

“Bob Paisley always said to me if you read the papers when you play well, then read them when you play badly or don’t read them at all.

“So I didn’t bother. You just have to focus on yourself, although with social media nowadays it is a million times worse.”

Salah will be back on the goal trail on Sunday when Liverpool return to action after the international break with a home date against top-four hopefuls .