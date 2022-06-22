One of the Premier League's most prolific attacking duos is no more, but that has not stopped a heartfelt send-off

Mohamed Salah has paid tribute to Sadio Mane following the latter's move to Bayern Munich, with the Liverpool attacker offering a glowing homage to his former team-mate.

The Senegal forward has departed Anfield in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) transfer to join the Bundesliga champions, bringing the curtain down on a six-year spell with Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

During that tenure - in particular the past half-decade where he has partnered Salah in attack - the club have won every major honour on the table, and now the Egypt star has wished his ex-partner all the very best for his future.

What has Salah said in tribute to Mane?

"It’s been quite a ride!" Salah penned on a post to his social media channels, addressing his bond with Mane during the pair's time together on Merseyside.

"Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us."

Alongside the caption, the forward included several images of the pair celebrating together, including one shot of them with the FA Cup - the final major honour collected by the duo together at Liverpool.

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022

What was Salah and Mane's relationship like at Liverpool?

Since his arrival at the club in 2017 - a year after his new team-mate arrived from Southampton - Salah and Mane have struck up one of the most fearsome strike combinations in British football history.

Article continues below

Earlier this season, they set a record when they both netted together for the 30th match - a feat unmatched in the Premier League era.

The pair were also commended for their respective attitudes following their international clashes earlier this year, with Mane's Senegal defeating Salah's Egypt twice in do-or-die encounters, firstly to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and then to seal a spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Further reading