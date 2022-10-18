'Salah scary for other players' - Ferdinand insists Liverpool star still Premier League's best

Rio Ferdinand lauded Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's win over Manchester City, insisting he is still the best in the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED: The 30-year-old superbly controlled a long ball by Alisson Becker on Sunday to expertly beat his marker, Joao Cancelo, before slotting the ball past the onrushing Manchester City keeper at Anfield to ensure his team - against the odds - collected maximum points in the Premier League match.

It was the first time the defending champions have lost in the ongoing English top-flight campaign. The win was a confidence booster for Jurgen Klopp's team owing to early collective and individual struggles in recent weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to Sunday's outing, Salah had struggled to score consistently in the league this season. In the eight league matches prior to Sunday, he had managed just two goals and three assists. His critics felt the exit of Sadio Mane affected him negatively while analysts argued the entire Liverpool team was struggling. In the Champions League, however, it is a different story since Salah has scored five goals in four matches in Group A.

The Manchester United legend believes Salah underlined his quality with his display against the Citizens and opponents should be worried.

WHAT HE SAID: "Mo Salah, again, another person who’s been off the boil compared to his standards, gets an opportunity in the game and you just think ‘whoa, this is scary for the other players," the former defender said on his Podcast.

"His goals and assists ratio this year is the best in the league over the course of the whole year. So, there’s no doubting his quality. It’s just that people are out of form for Liverpool, there are massive injuries, [Diogo] Jota another injury and you’re thinking these guys can't pull out this win, but they went and did it. "

DO YOU KNOW: Salah has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 13 matches across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT: Salah and Liverpool hope to maintain their recent form on Wednesday night when they play West Ham United.