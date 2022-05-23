Salah: Real Madrid midfielder Valverde unhappy with Liverpool star's comments

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde believes Mohamed Salah's comment on social media, where he said the Reds "have a score to settle" with the La Liga champions in the Champions League final shows a lack of respect for the opponent's badge.

The Liverpool forward showed his desire to play Los Blancos in the final instead of their semi-final opponents Manchester City, hoping to avenge the 3-1 loss to the same opponents in the final in 2018.

In that defeat, the 29-year-old was forced early after sustaining a shoulder injury following a cynical challenge by Sergio Ramos.

We have a score to settle. pic.twitter.com/MWxfhIIW78 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 4, 2022

Valverde believes the best way to reply to the Egypt captain is by ensuring they win the game on May 28 at Stade de France.

"Obviously they are words that everyone can take however they want. I'm his opponent and it's like disrespecting the Real Madrid badge, the players," the 23-year-old Uruguay international said as quoted by Anfield Watch.

"The only thing we must do is give our best, try to show why we're in the final, and let's hope we can give another trophy to the fans and to Real Madrid."

In his recent interview with beIN Sports, the Egypt skipper explained what he meant.

"When [I said] I wish we could face Real Madrid, this was as if I said something wrong about them," Salah stated.

"I am talking about the strongest team in Champions League history, and I said that because of what happened before [in the 2018 final in Kyiv].

Liverpool made it to the final after a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal in the semis while Real Madrid advanced thanks to their total 6-5 victory against the Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp's side would finish with a treble of cups should they beat Madrid, having already won the League Cup and the FA Cup.

They finished in second place in the league, one point behind the Citizens.