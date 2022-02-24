'Salah's pass was the best' - Matip after scoring for Liverpool against Leeds United

Joel Matip has lauded his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah for his assist against Leeds United in the Premier League assignment, terming it as 'the best'.

The Reds had scored the opening goal in the 15th minute on Wednesday night at Anfield courtesy of Salah who converted from the penalty spot. Then he turned provider as he picked the Cameroonian's run, and the latter made no mistake.

In that particular match, Salah and Sadio Mane scored a brace each with Virgil van Dijk getting one at the end to mark a massive 6-0 win.

"I didn’t have to stop at all, I just could continue my run and it was the best pass," Matip said afterwards as quoted by the club's official website.

"I didn’t have to think a lot because the ball directly came in front of me and I am happy that after a few tries, the ball finally goes in.

"We know Leeds is always a hard challenge with the way they play and the quality they have, but we did it good over the 90 minutes and yeah, it was a wonderful night I would say.

"[Leeds] have a really special kind of [way of] playing but it works for them and with the quality they have they are a threat for every team. It’s quite hard to get adjusted but if you use it right, you can also have success with it."

The centre-back further explained how the pre-season helped him set the basis for the new campaign, before expressing how it feels to have an injury-free campaign.

"It started there. It was the base, we did it with the fitness team, with the medical team," Matip continued.

"They really take care [of us] but sometimes you have no influence on it and even before that we worked hard. But I am happy that I am fit now and hopefully it stays like this.

"In a personal way, it is good that I had no injuries so far. I hope it will stay like this and yeah, to play with this team, everybody is lifting each other up and it’s just great to play with the quality of these teammates. To be there on the pitch, to play for Liverpool, it’s just great."

The next assignment for the Reds will be on Sunday when they will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

"Everybody is looking forward to this game. Chelsea, great team, Wembley, great stadium, and a great chance to win a trophy," Matip concluded.