Salah overtakes Gerrard to set Liverpool record with Manchester United goal

The Egypt international found the net at Old Trafford to achieve a notable Reds feat

Mohamed Salah has set a Liverpool record following his goal in Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in a Premier League encounter.

The Egypt international now boasts more goals in all competitions against the Red Devils than any other Reds player in history.

Prior to this fixture, Salah was on level terms with Steven Gerrard (nine goals each), while the trio of Dick Forshaw, Gordon Hodgson and Harry Chambers were joint-second with seven goals.

However, the African’s strike pulled him one clear of the former England international who represented the Anfield giants between 1998 and 2015.

Following back-to-back losses against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, Erik ten Hag hosted Jurgen Klopp’s men – with the ambition of ending their poor run.

Sancho put them ahead in the 16th minute after he was teed up by Anthony Elanga before Marcus Rashford doubled the lead in the 53rd minute.

Despite looking dead and buried, Salah gave Liverpool a glimmer of hope with nine minutes left on the clock.

United failed to deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner kick, and David De Gea saved Fabio Carvalho's rasping drive. The ball popped up for the Egypt captain who headed past the Spain international at his near post.

Even at a late rally from Klopp’s side, the Reds returned home with heads bowed low. While Salah was on parade from start to finish, Guinea’s Naby Keita and ex-Cameroon international Joel Matip were not listed for action.

“We were unlucky after a set-piece and I still have no idea how the ball did not go in, but that's how it is,” Klopp told the club website after the game.

“We all know how football games look when you have such an aggressive start, such a bright start if you want, if we would have scored there but didn’t.

“When we scored our goal, which I think we absolutely deserved in this game, it was slightly late. We had more moments where De Gea, top saves, or they blocked our shots and these kind of things and these are the facts.”

As a result of this defeat, Liverpool dropped to 16th in the log having accrued just two points from three outings. They welcome Bournemouth in their next fixture on August 22.