Salah or Jota: Who’s Liverpool’s MVP?

by Joel Omotto

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool’s main man since he joined the club nearly five years ago, having broken a number of scoring records over that period.

While he’s still Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 28 goals, is he slowly being outshone by team-mate Diogo Jota, who has 20 goals so far this campaign?

Certainly, the Portugal star has scored the opener in each their last three matches as they chase a quadruple, while Salah has only scored one in his last eight goals for club and country.

“Let no one lie to you, Jota is Liverpool’s main man not Salah,” wrote Mungua Burna, in response to a debate started within the Nigerian media. “Salah can leave and we don’t care.”

“Now Salah is not the main man anymore because he asked for a long overdue pay rise and your greedy owners wouldn’t do so? That is just pathetic,” responded Obina Derek.

“That is why some clubs suffer for so long without success because you taste a little and you now think you are untouchable.”

He added: “Salah deserves to be the highest paid player in the whole of UK if we are to judge rightly. He is and has always been at the top, consistent and outstanding.”

“Salah’s goals and assists have been crucial. He is and remains the main man. No one else,” said Aribisala Foluwaso, unimpressed with suggestions that Jota had usurped the Egypt superstar.

K.Vanlalzahamwa also came to Salah’s defence, saying: “It is just trash. Salah can create a chance from nowhere. He is one of the best in the world.”

“Funny take. Can Jota lead his team against big teams and create fear in the minds of the opposition?” asked David B. Trashi. “Salah and Mane are the only players in that Liverpool team who create fear in my mind as a Chelsea fan.

“Without them, Liverpool aren't better than Tottenham.”

“Salah is a wonderful player despite the fact that I am not even a Liverpool fan,” Chibueze Okehi commented, with Ayoola Samuel agreeing with him. “Salah is a world class player.

“If it was not for Salah and Mane, Liverpool would not even be in the top six.”

Marteen Balogun posed: “Even if we Africans do not respect ourselves, who is going to respect us?” while Cyprian Alvin had no kind words for whoever started the debate.

“The person that made that comment cannot be a Liverpool fan,” he began. “Already he’s trash.”

Wasiu Lawal also agreed with this assessment, commenting: “Trash, wait until Salah leaves.”

Do you think Jota is now outshining Salah? Share your comments below.