Salah underlines most important Liverpool thing after scoring 150 goals for club

On Saturday, Mohamed Salah scored his 150th goal in all competitions for Liverpool in the 3-1 win over Norwich in the Premier League.

The Egypt skipper reached the milestone after 233 matches, making him the second-quickest player to reach the total. Roger Hunt still holds the record as the quickest, who reached that tally after 226 matches.

Others making the top-five list include Gordon Hodgson, after 242 matches, Ian Rush, 249, and Robbie Fowler, 261.

The 29-year-old has now expressed his feelings after becoming just the 10th Liverpool player to score 150 goals for the club.

"It feels great; we were struggling in the beginning when we conceded the goal but I think we played good football [in the] first half. In the second half, we conceded the goal, so the game became tougher," Salah told Premier League Productions as quoted by the club's official site.

"But we managed to come back and it's a great result. Of course, I'm happy to score 150. I'm always proud to score for this club, and the most important thing is to win games, which is what we did today."

Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz scored the other two goals for the former champions, while the relegation-threatened Canaries got their goal courtesy of Milot Rashica's deflected effort.

Jurgen Klopp went on to laud his latest signing stating he is "really, really a good player".

"We saw now two games when Luis played – came on or played – where he was absolutely incredible," the German stated.

[On Saturday] it was hard work for him as well, it was a tricky one, a tricky encounter. So then staying on the pitch, staying in the game shows the real quality because we changed the system and brought Luis in the centre and Sadio in his natural position.

"Sadio [Mane] scored anyway in the centre but Luis makes this wonderful run in the centre as well. It’s good, he’s just an outstanding talent, a really, really good player. I think he is very happy tonight. He should be."

The Reds' win cut Manchester City's lead to just six points; the latter, who have played a game more, lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur in the late kick-off.