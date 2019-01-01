Salah, Mane and Mahrez make final African Player of the Year shortlist

Caf revealed the final shortlist for various categories on Sunday and three Premier League stars are set to battle for the top award

's Mohamed Salah, 's Sadio Mane and 's Riyad Mahrez made the three-man shortlist for the 2019 African Player of the Year.

The trio made significant contributions for both club and country in the year under review and a winner will be named at a ceremony in on January 7.

Salah is aiming for his third Caf award in a row while Mane is looking to claim the individual accolade for the first time after both players shared the Golden Boot alongside Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season.

The duo also led to win the Uefa , the Uefa Super Cup and their maiden Fifa Club World Cup this year.

Mahrez on his part, led Algeria to win their first title since 1980 in July and also won the Premier League, and League Cup titles with .

For the Youth Player of the Year, talisman Victor Osimhen, forward Samuel Chukwueze and full-back Achraf Hakimi made the final selection.

Following their success this year, Afcon winning coach Djamel Belmadi, Senegal's Aliou Cisse and Esperance manager Moine Chaabani will battle for the Men's Coach of the Year.