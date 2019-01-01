Salah: Four wins will give Liverpool the Premier League title

The title is in Manchester City's hands, but the Reds star believes his side will beat Pep Guardiola's men to it if they win their last four matches

will be champions if they win their last four games, says Mohamed Salah.

The Reds went back to the top of the table with a 2-0 home win over on Sunday.

Defending champions had leapfrogged Jurgen Klopp's side earlier in the day by winning 3-1 at but, after Sadio Mane headed in the opener at Anfield, Salah came up with a sensational long-range drive to seal all three points.

Liverpool are now two points ahead of City, who have a game in hand but face a testing trip away to rivals on April 24.

Klopp's side have a run-in that looks more straightforward on paper, with and away and and visiting Anfield.

And Salah feels maximum points from those four fixtures would be enough to give Liverpool their first title of the Premier League era.

"My opinion, yes," Salah told Sky Sports when asked if he felt four wins would be enough to pip City.

"We need to focus on our games. We hope Man City will lose points. The Premier League is the most important thing for me.

"I do follow Man City to see the results. It can help and can push us to perform better. We focus on our game, but I knew the result of Man City [against Palace]."

Salah drew level with City striker Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with his unstoppable strike.

"I didn't think, I just feel," he said of his 19th league goal of the season.

"I go inside and normally I shoot with the inside of my foot but this one I went for power.

"I was lucky the ball hit the net like that."

There are four other players within two goals of Salah and Aguero at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Sadio Mane’s opener against the Blues was his 18th league goal of the season, whilst Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and ’s Harry Kane have all managed 17 so far this term.