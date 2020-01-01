Salah equals Owen’s Liverpool goal feat against Bournemouth

The Egyptian becomes the first Reds’ player since the Englishman to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons

Mohamed Salah has equalled a record held by Michael Owen after scoring in Saturday’s tie against Bournemouth.

With Callum Wilson giving the Cherries a shock lead at Anfield, the international levelled matters for the hosts with a sumptuous strike.

The Liverpool attacker has now scored 20 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term across all competitions – a feat which means he has achieved in his last three seasons.

20 - Mohamed Salah is the first @LFC player to score 20+ goals in three consecutive seasons (all competitions) since Michael Owen did so between 2000-01 and 2002-03. Score. #LIVBOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

Owen managed the feat in 2000-01, 2001-02 and 2002-03 season during his time as a Reds player.

More teams

Sadio Mane ensured the reigning European champions went into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead thanks to his 33rd minute effort thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s assist.

Salah now boasts of 16 Premier League goals so far as the race for the Golden Boot gets hotter. One thing is certain, the ex- star will end the season with an EPL winners’ medal as Klopp’s side looks destined to be crowned as champions.

Article continues below

Signed for a fee of £34 million from AS in the summer, the former African Player of the Year has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, while also spearheading the club’s charge in the .