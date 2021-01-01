Salah eases Liverpool exit fears after sparking talk of Barcelona or Real Madrid move

The Egyptian forward admits that his future lies “in the hand of the club” at Anfield, and he has no plans to push for a transfer elsewhere

Mohamed Salah has reiterated that his future lies “in the hands of the club” at , and the Egyptian forward says his plan is to remain at Anfield for “as long as I can”.

The prolific 28-year-old sparked exit talk in December when revealing that he could not rule out linking up with Real Madrid or Barcelona at some stage.

He did, however, point out that any transfer would be driven by his current employers as he remains tied to a contract through to 2023.

Salah has no intention of breaking that agreement, with the and title winner eager to get his hands on as many trophies as possible while plying his trade on Merseyside.

Asked about his future by TV2, Salah said: “I do not know. If you ask, I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club.

“I will always give 100 per cent to the last minute I am in this club and I want to win as many trophies as I can, and I want to give 100 per cent to the people, who show me love all the time.”

Liverpool have slipped to fourth in the Premier League table with a goalless draw at home to last time out seeing them remain off the pace, but Salah is not looking for excuses as the defending champions manage their way through an injury crisis.

He added: “It has of course affected us in one way or another, but the players who play in that position always do their best. We have lost some top players like Virg [van Dijk] and Joe [Gomez], and Diogo Jota was also injured.

“The situation would be better if we had everyone available, but we do not complain since we have young players who have done very well and who are doing their best. Yes, we have had injuries, but we must handle the situation and continue. It is that, and not complaining, that will make us masters.”

While fitness setbacks have been hindering Liverpool’s cause, Salah admits a lack of atmosphere as supporters remain shut out amid the coronavirus pandemic is also impacting performances.

He said: “It is difficult. Anfield is Anfield and all the people and fans who come here make a huge difference to us, but the most important thing is their health. We cannot complain. Some people struggle more than we do, so we are in a good position.

“We test ourselves every other day and we feel completely safe. We miss the fans, both at home and away, but I cannot complain because I know the situation and I read the news. Hopefully it will get better soon, so that people can come back to the stadium.”