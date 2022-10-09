Salah cannot carry Liverpool alone: Klopp urges Reds ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is doing other things well despite not scoring that many goals this season.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Egypt captain has struggled - per his standards - to match previous campaigns at Liverpool in front of the goal. He has so far managed to score two goals in the seven Premier League matches and provided three assists in the process.

The 10th-placed Reds have scored 18 goals in the ongoing top-tier campaign and conceded as many and manager Klopp insists the whole team should be held responsible.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I think with Mo it's like with us: I hope, I don't know, I hope we are close to exploding [in front of the goal and score], let me say it like this. Again, you can say whatever you want about Mo and this and that," Klopp said as quoted by the club's website.

"Yeah, is it his season so far? No, like for all of us. We can pick them all out and say, 'Is it his season? No. Is it his season? No.' Whose season was it yet from our side? Nobody, because we are used to a specific picture we have in our mind, 'Ah, that's him.' But we are human beings.

"We have to make sure that the team performs on the level that everybody can be the best version of themselves again, so that's the idea behind the whole thing. But with Mo it's like this, even when the goal-scoring numbers are not that crazy, how often he's involved...

"Just the problem is if we don't score around that, nobody appreciates that. His passing is not bad actually. Then you have not scoring, losing here a ball – but yeah, three, four key passes [were] exceptional."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds have struggled to dine with the other big boys in the Premier League owing to their inconsistencies. They are currently trailing leaders Manchester City by 13 points and it may be worse for them if they drop points on Sunday.

Salah has not been scoring consistently and some people have attributed his form to the exit of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. The duo had formed a formidable partnership in the six seasons they played together for Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT: Salah is expected to be involved on Sunday when the Reds make a trip to the Emirates to play second-placed Arsenal in the league.