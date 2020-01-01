‘Salah better than Messi & Ronaldo’ – Warda favours Egyptian ‘friend’ in world best argument

The 26-year-old tipped his compatriot as the best player in the world ahead of the Barcelona and Juventus stars who have 11 Ballons d'Or between them

forward Mohamed Salah is better than captain Lionel Messi and star Cristiano Ronaldo, on-loan midfielder Amr Warda has claimed.

Salah’s string of fine performances and goal-scoring feats at Anfield have seen him rise in the ranking of elite players across the world.

The two-time African Player of the Year came third in the Goal 50 awards for 2019 ahead of Ronaldo, with Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi settling for the first and second places, respectively.

Warda admitted difficulty in picking the best between Messi and Ronaldo, but he preferred his Egyptian teammate because of their friendship.

“It is not possible to determine who is the best between Messi and Ronaldo, because Cristiano is a model for hard work, while Lionel is an ideal for talents,” Warda said, per Afrique Sports.

“Salah is better than Messi and Ronaldo, not because he is the best, but he is a very dear friend, so I will support him in this comparison.”

Warda is currently on a season-long loan at Larissa – his second loan move - after failing to secure regular playing time at PAOK.

The 26-year-old scored seven goals in 23 games before the indefinite suspension of the Greek because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously recognised as the best foreign player in Greece in the 2017-18 campaign, Warda is hoping for another opportunity to impress when he returns to the Toumba Stadium at the end of his loan spell.

“I deserve a new opportunity with PAOK. It was unacceptable for me to be named the best player in Greece and sit on the bench the next season, even though I performed well during the ‘big games’ against the likes of and ,” he continued.

“I can’t wait to return to PAOK and win the domestic double (league and cup) and qualify for the Uefa . I made the most out of my loan spell at Larissa this season, where I scored seven goals and gave six assists, as we now sit eighth on the league table.

“I, therefore, consider it a successful experience and I always try to improve my performances and I promise I will give it all I got if I return to PAOK.”