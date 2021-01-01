Salah and Aina among the nominees for Premier League Goal of the Season award

Goals from the Egyptian and Nigerian stars have been shortlisted for the annual English elite division accolade

Mohamed Salah and Ola Aina's goals have been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Season prize.

Salah played a crucial role in Liverpool’s third-place finish in the English elite division – scoring 22 times with five assists – to place second behind Golden Boot winner, Harry Kane.

Nonetheless, his effort against West Ham United will compete against eight other players for the goal of the season diadem.

In the 3-1 defeat of David Moyes’ men, the Egyptian found the net twice. However, his second effort made the cut.

Trent Alexander-Arnold found Xherdan Shaqiri who was bolting up the left wing before the Swiss player swung a pinpoint through ball for Salah. The two-time African Player of the Year’s first touch was exquisite, and he dinked it past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

That effort faces stiff competition from Aina’s beauty against West Bromwich Albion on November 2, 2020.

Some great exchanges between Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid saw the former set up the Torino loanee. He then arrowed a left-footed thunderbolt into the top left corner of Sam Johnstone from the edge of the area.

Also, in contention are James Maddison’s strike against Manchester City, Manuel Lanzini's goal for West Ham in the 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and Sebastien Haller's sumptuous effort versus Crystal Palace.

Bruno Fernandes’ goal against Everton, Edinson Cavani’s stunner against Fulham, Jesse Lingard’s effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Erik Lamela’s lone strike in Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal complete the list.

The goal with the highest number of votes will walk home with the individual accolade during the end of season dinner.

Aina played 31 league games for the Craven Cottage giants, yet, Scott Parker’s team got demoted to the English second-tier.

In a chat with Fulham's website, the 24-year-old stated that he enjoyed his time at the London club.

“I’ve loved it,” he said. “I get asked this question all the time by a lot of people, and even though we’ve been relegated, I’ve loved every minute of this season.

“I’ve loved the challenge, the coaching staff, my teammates, and I’ve loved the club as well. I’ve loved this club, it’s a very nice club.

“The club has become a part of me, and a part of all the other loan players, and I think you can see that.

“Even though we’re here on loan, we’re all part of the same fight. I really think the loan boys have taken up the challenge.

“Off the pitch, we’ve always been very close with each other. We like each other’s company, so it’s been a really good group.

“We did really care about this season and how we did. It went wrong, but trust me, we really did care.”