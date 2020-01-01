Saidi Ntibazonkiza: Yanga SC seal signing of striker from Vital’O

The Jangwani giants have beefed up their attacking department by signing the 33-year-old striker

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed the signing of striker Saidi Ntibazonkiza from Burundi.

The 33-year-old was in fine form as the Swallows beat ’s Taifa Stars 1-0 in an international friendly played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

Ntibazonkiza, who was turning out for Vital’O has officially been announced as a Yanga player though the club could not confirm the duration of the contract signed.

“Welcome to Yanga Ntibazonkiza, you are now green and yellow,” the club said in a statement published on their social media pages.

Ntibazonkiza’s goal made the difference on Sunday as Burundi earned revenge against Tanzania to win 1-0.

Burundi had lost to Tanzania in a World Cup qualifying match and were keen to earn revenge and with five minutes left to the final whistle, Ntibazonkiza found space outside the 18-yard area to unleash a fierce shot which the goalkeeper David Mapigano could not keep out.

Ntibazonkiza started to play football at Vital'O and as an asylum seeker, he came to the in 2005. NEC was the nearest professional football club, and because of that, he trained with their youth team.

Eventually, NEC signed him on a permanent deal. At the beginning of the 2006-07 season, he began playing for the youth team but was shortly thereafter promoted to the first-team squad. On November 18, 2006, against Sparta Rotterdam, Ntibazonkiza played his first game in the Eredivisie.

After receiving a Dutch residence permit, Ntibazonkiza signed a contract binding him to NEC until the summer of 2009. He also signed another contract extension until 2012 in January 2009.

On February 10, 2017, Ntibazonkiza signed for Kazakhstan club Kaysar Kyzylorda. After being released by Kaysar Kyzylorda, Ntibazonkiza returned to his first club, Burundian side Vital'O, where Yanga have secured his services.

The Jangwani giants are working hard to win silverware in the 2020-21 campaign after finishing last season empty-handed, a move which led to the sacking of coach Luc Eymael and 14 players.

They have signed a similar number and also hired Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic, who was later fired after only 37 days in charge.

The Serbian, however, left with his head lifted high as he had managed to win four matches from the five played so far with one ending in a draw.