Said: Yanga SC to undergo total restructuring ahead of next season

The Jangwani-based club will soon begin the long awaited transformation procedures which will go through four phases

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed they will soon begin their road to transforming the club into a top side.

The club’s kit and merchandise suppliers GSM have claimed they will start restructuring the club’s management system to enable the giants to operate in a modern way.

“By restructuring the management, we mean every existing department like sales and marketing should be able to generate income to help running the club smoothly,” GSM director of investment Hersi Said is quoted saying by Daily News.

Said also said they will make sure the player development department is producing quality players, who could be sold to other clubs and thereby generate income for the club.

“I think after Heritier [Makambo’s] deal to Guinea’s Horoya FC, we have not managed to profitably trade any other player, something we want to change in the near future,” Said continued.

“Again, we need to create a modern database of the club which will help those who want to come and invest at the club…we need to know how many active members are available and their contributions to the club.

“Every potential investor wants to find out how members of the club are participating in uplifting it further and is also interested to invest at a place where he will be able to make a profit (return in investment) than incurring losses.”

Said also confirmed another area the club will work on is fan engagement, stating fans and club members should directly contribute something to the club.

“As GSM, we want to see our club operate in a modern way that is why we are ready to hire competent consultants from ’s to help us towards reaching our target.

“We have learnt from mistakes made by our colleagues in the drive to the transformation that is why we eye to be exceptional than others.”

The Tanzanian Mainland is currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Football Federation (TFF) has hinted at a possible resumption soon.

At the time the league was halted, Yanga were third on the table with 51 points from 27 games, three points adrift of second-placed Azam FC, and 20 points behind leaders Simba SC, who have bagged 71 points from 28 matches.