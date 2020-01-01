Said: Tonombe is a Yanga SC player and will not leave for Simba SC

The Jangwani giants have rubbished reports linking their Congolese import with a transfer move to their rivals

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have come out to assure their fans that midfielder Mukoko Tonombe will not leave the club.

Tonombe, who signed for the Jangwani giants in the just concluded transfer window has been linked with a move to rivals Simba SC, a day after it emerged Yanga had also shown interest to Clatous Chama from the league champions.

Hersi Said, GSM’S Investment Director, has now rubbished the claims that Tonombe will leave for Simba saying the player is happy to serve Yanga.

“What is being said on social media platforms concerning Mukoko is just propaganda by a certain fraction of people who do not wish Yanga well and have run out of ideas,” Said said as quoted by Daily News.

“The truth is Mukoko signed a two-year extension contract to serve at our club as such, people should not be misguided from what they see on social media outlets since he is our legal player.”

He further revealed that already Yanga have completed payments of transfer and signing fees of Mukoko from his former club AS Vita hence the two parties have nothing to worry about.

“As you know, Tonombe is the third captain in our team and I can assure you that he is happy to serve Yanga,” Said continued.

His statement comes just a day after Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez stated there is no way they are going to let midfielder Chama join Yanga.

“Simba are a big brand who know what to do so that the fans might not end up regretting their support for the club,” Gonzalez told Mwanaspoti.

“On matters Chama, we have had some negotiations with him which are ongoing and in a direction we like but for now we have not come close to an agreement. What I can tell fans is that soon, they will know the answer to the questions surrounding the midfielder and his future.

“Talking of Simba, they are the biggest club in the country and in no way can be compared to Yanga. I can state categorically, Chama will never join Yanga and if their fans were waiting for that to happen, let them prepare their minds to see him turn out in Simba’s jersey for long.

“During transfer seasons, anything can be said about any player but we know what to do and how to help Tanzanian soccer grow even better. As Simba, we want to be a good example to other teams.”

Simba signed Chama from Lusaka Dynamos in 2018 on a one-year deal which was later extended by two years. The contract is expected to expire at the end of the season.