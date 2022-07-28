The Super Eagle scored 18 goals last season to help his team get promoted to the Spanish top-tier

UD Almeria coach Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia, commonly referred to as Rubi, has insisted he would love to keep Nigeria attacker Umar Sadiq despite interest from other teams.

The Super Eagle managed to score 18 goals and provide nine assists to help his club get promoted to La Liga. Some top teams are rumoured to be keen on signing the West African ahead of the new campaign.

"Our dream as a staff would be for Sadiq to continue with the team in the First Division because I think his performance could be better than in the Second Division, simply because of a space issue, with the possibility of running, he will do a lot of damage," Rubi said as quoted by Diario de Almeria.

"I think he will be there and if in the end he is not, it is because the club understands that the economic part is good enough to allocate that money to bring a footballer in that position and one or another situation, or help leave a fantastic field."

Rubi has further appreciated the fans for the support they have given the team and is committed to trying to ensure the supporters get satisfaction from supporting the club.

"Human beings come out of difficult situations with support," the 52-year-old Spanish tactician continued.

"Everything I have experienced here has been positive, we will try not to fail them so that they can continue helping us. I have noticed that the Almería shirt is seen more and more on the street.

"That shows that people are more with the team, they were all last year. It gives me the feeling, and I could be wrong, that there is more and more of Almería and not so much from Barça or Madrid and also from Almeria.

"Hopefully we can give them joy."

Almeria will start their La Liga campaign this season with a tough fixture against defending champions Real Madrid.