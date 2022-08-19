Sadiq should stay at UD Almeria - Sousa advises Nigeria international on transfer

The 32-year-old Portuguese international insists the Super Eagle is an important player for the team amid interest from several teams

UD Almeria attacker Dyego Sousa has suggested he would love to see Umar Sadiq stay at the club beyond this season.

The attacker has been a consistent player for La Union - the Nigeria international scored 20 goals in the 2021-22 campaign while scoring two goals less last term to help the team get promoted to La Liga.

He has been linked with a move away from the team owing to his exploits but for the 32-year-old there is a lot more to come from the West African.

"Sadiq is a very important player for the team, he showed it last year and he will show a lot this year too, if he stays, because I don't know, you have to ask the club management about this," the Portugal forward said as quoted by Marca.

"They have to see what is better for the club and for the player. For me, the best thing would be for him to stay, but I don't decide."

Meanwhile, Almeria CEO Mohamed El Assy has revealed there are three teams interested in Sadiq.

"Right now there are three teams that are fighting for him, but he will be sold; if he is to be sold, [it will be] at the price that we understand," El Assy said as quoted by Jornada Perfecta.

"There are two teams from Spain and one from abroad, but I cannot say who are competing to take Sadiq."

The 39-year-old has further stated they are open to keeping the 25-year-old but it will depend on the outcome of the negotiations.

"We want him [to stay], yes, but we are prepared for both scenarios, if he leaves or if he finally stays, so there is a possibility that he will stay," he added.

"Everything will depend on the negotiations."

Villarreal are believed to be one of the teams chasing Sadiq.