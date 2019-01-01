Sacked Zahera wants Yanga SC to refund him money he spent on players

The Congolese coach says the club should consider to refund him the money he spent on players while in charge

Former Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera says the club should consider refunding him the money he spent to solve some player issues while at the club.

Zahera made it clear he is confident the club leadership will repay him but insisted it was not his responsibility to press the leadership to do so.

“For example, in some instances, I was compelled to use my money to pay for training venues but that was the responsibility of the club to pay. As such, they should repay me,” the Congolese trainer is quoted by Daily News.

He added he was told to meet the club’s management on Monday, saying the concerned individuals have travelled to Mwanza for their Mainland match against Alliance FC.

He added the chairman Mshindo Msolla told him to write down the entire amount the club owes him for them to see how he is going to be refunded.

Asked to mention how much he is demanding to be re-paid, Zahera replied it is a secret and cannot disclose it to the public. However, it is estimated that Yanga owes Zahera over TSh100 million.

On his part, Yanga vice-chairman Frederick Mwakalebela said to refund Zahera was not a big issue and as a club, they will do the same without problems.

“As the management, we are waiting for him to come and sort out some logistics… it is not a big issue at all,” Mwakalebela noted.

While at the helm of Yanga, Zahera drove the team to a second-place finish last season to enable his side to claim a Caf slot but failed to reach the group stage.

Zahera was shown the exit door after they were bundled out of the Caf Confederation Cup competition by Egyptian side Pyramids FC 5-1 on aggregate. After a 2-1 home loss, Yanga went on to lose 3-0 in in the second leg tie.