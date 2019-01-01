Sacked Zahera demands Yanga SC to refund him money

The Congolese coach has now threatened to seek for Fifa if the Tanzanian club does not refund the money they owe him

Former Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has reportedly given the club a two weeks’ ultimatum to refund him the money he spent to solve some player issues.

Yanga parted ways with Zahera and the entire team’s technical bench early last month, allegedly for contributing to the dwindling performance of the team.

Former player Boniface Mkwasa took charge of the team as a caretaker coach.

According to reports which went viral on different social media platforms on Monday, the Congolese trainer who is still in the country, has issued an ultimatum to have all his money paid back in the next two weeks or else he will take the matter to the world football governing body, Fifa.

Late last month, Zahera made it clear he is confident the club leadership will repay him but insisted it was not his responsibility to press the leadership to do so.

However, it seems the Congolese coach is losing patience.

“For example, in some instances, I was compelled to use my money to pay for training venues but it was the responsibility of the club to pay. As such, they should repay me,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

Asked to mention how much he is demanding to be re-paid, Zahera replied it is a secret and cannot disclose it to the public. However, it is estimated that Yanga owes Zahera over TSh100m.

Zahera took charge of the club’s coaching responsibilities from Zambian trainer George Lwandamina in 2018.

While at the helm of Yanga, Zahera drove the team to a second-place finish last season to enable his side to claim a Caf slot but failed to reach the group stage.

He was shown the exit door after they were bundled out of the Caf Confederation Cup competition by Egyptian side Pyramids FC, 5-1 on aggregate.