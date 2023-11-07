Ryan Reynolds will be thrilled! Wrexham star Paul Mullin named GQ Men of the Year Honouree 2023 after firing Red Dragons to National League promotion

Wrexham star Paul Mullin has been recognised for his stellar 2022-23 campaign by British GQ, as he makes up their Men of the Year Honouree 2023 list.

Mullin on GQ's Men of the Year Honouree list

Scored 38 goals as Wrexham promoted

Also does sterling work for autism community

WHAT HAPPENED? The selection of candidates, put forward by Britain's men's luxury fashion and style magazine, honours the biggest stars in culture, sport and fashion across the year. Red Dragons hero Mullin features on the list for 2023, as his 38 league goals helped Wrexham to the National League trophy and secure passage back to the football league after a 15-year hiatus.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old Liverpudlian is also known to be a huge inspiration to the autistic community, with his son Albi's diagnosis and journey well documented. Mullin even dedicates his goal celebration - which sees him make an 'A' sign with his finger - to both his son and the community. “Every time I score now, I’m going to make an ‘A’ sign for Albi. But also, it’s quite cool like an ‘A’ for autism as well. So whatever people want it to be for them, that’s perfect," he said on season two of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary.

WHAT NEXT? The ceremony, which will be GQ's 26th annual party, will be held in central London on November 15.