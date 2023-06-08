Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney announce blockbuster Wrexham sponsorship deal with United Airlines as club offers first look at new 2023-24 home shirt

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have announced a sponsorship deal with United Airlines while revealing Wrexham’s new home shirt for 2023-24.

Welsh outfit back in the Football League

Deals done on and off the pitch

Owners generating important funds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons have benefited considerably from the presence of their Hollywood co-owners since a stunning takeover of the club was completed in February 2021. They are now the stars of a documentary that airs around the world, have secured promotion back to the Football League and enjoyed commercial tie-ups with the likes of TikTok and SToK Cold Brew Coffee – who now boast stadium naming rights at the Racecourse. Another notable deal has now been completed, after initially causing a stir with a cryptic 'Wrexham United' tweet, with United Airlines becoming title sponsors on Wrexham’s latest kit designs from Macron.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds has said of a big deal for the Dragons: “Wrexham is going to be sponsored by United Airlines. It’s the front of shirt. Which is super exciting. United. That’s a major airline. It’s a banner day for the team and the city.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are now working on getting more players on board to wear their new shirt, with the ambitious Welsh outfit expected to challenge for back-to-back promotions as they prepare to work with the largest wage budget in League Two.