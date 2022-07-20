Ryan Nyambe: Wigan Athletic sign Namibia defender from Blackburn Rovers

After 11 years at Ewood Park, the 24-year-old has teamed up with the newly promoted English second tier outfit

EFL Championship side Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of Namibia international Ryan Nyambe from Blackburn Rovers.

After representing the Riversiders for 11 years, the defender will continue his professional career at DW Stadium after agreeing to a one-year deal.

During his time at Ewood Park, Nyambe accrued over 200 first-team appearances for the six-time FA Cup winners.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Namibian international defender Ryan Nyambe on an initial one-year contract,” a statement from the Wigan website read.

“A versatile and athletic defender who has represented his country in the African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers during the past three years, Nyambe brings further Championship experience to Latics’ backline.

“Nyambe will wear the number 2 shirt for Latics and joins up with Leam Richardson’s side ahead of their final pre-season fixture at the DW Stadium on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday.”

Aside from being the club’s first summer signing, Nyambe’s move to the Latics has seen him become the second African in Richardson’s squad after Tendayi Darikwa – who represents Zimbabwe at international level.

In his first interview, the 24-year-old stated that his conversation with manager Richardson informed his move to Wigan despite interest from other clubs.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

“First of all, I had a sit down with the manager (Leam Richardson) and he came across as a family man. I have seen all the players that he has worked with, and he has improved them so much. I think that he can help me so much with my game.

“The team's style of play is also quite unique so I’m looking forward to that."

Nyambe is looking forward to playing in front of the Latics faithful while accessing his new club’s chances in the 2022-23 campaign.

“The Championship is a very hard league. For me personally, I’ve played so many games because I have tried to do things properly,” he added.

“It’s going to be a difficult season, but as long as we do everything right, I think we’ve got a chance.

“Every team we played against Wigan, it was very interesting. The atmosphere was always great, and that’s what I am looking forward to (experience)!”