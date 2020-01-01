Rweyemamu: Simba SC will need two weeks to be ready to play

The official insists the league has not been won yet and players have to give their best in the remaining matches

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu believes the team will need at most two weeks to be ready to play competitive football as a unit.

The Mainland League was given the green light by the Head of State President John Pombe Magufuli to resume any time from June 1.

The official has welcomed the restart and believes it will give every team an equal chance to compete.

“It was good news for every fan and sports at large because sometimes life without football is boring,” Rweyemamu told Goal.

“Players have been training well at home, we have been following up and giving them the necessary guidelines to follow. So once we start training as a unit, we will need about two weeks before playing competitive football together.

“It has been quite sometime before we played together as a team and we need some time to gel again but it will not be long.”

Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere of Rwanda, Clatous Chama of Zambia and Sudan’s Sharaf Shiboub are not in Tanzania. However, the team manager has revealed it will not be a big deal for them to be granted travelling permission to rejoin Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

“We do not have many problems with the likes of Kahata, Kagere and Shiboub since it is all about negotiating with the relevant authorities, and I am sure they will be granted permission to travel.

“However, I am not sure with Chama, but we will still try our best to ensure we have our best players around since we want to finish the season well,” he added.

Simba SC have managed to collect 71 points from the 28 matches played with Azam second on 51 points. Despite the gap between the two sides, Rweyemamu insists they have to push and ensure they win five matches needed for them to be crowned.

“I cannot say we have won the title, it will happen once we win five out of the 10 matches remaining. We do not want to give room for complacency, we have to push harder until we are crowned.

“Yes, we are close, but not yet done.”