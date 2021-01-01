Rweyemamu: Simba SC team manager insists players are under no pressure away to Gwambina

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu insists his charges are not under any pressure as they prepare to play Gwambina FC in their Tanzania Mainland League assignment on Saturday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been on the rise in the league and will be aiming at going on top of the table with victory away to Gwambina FC in Misungwi. Despite the importance of the game, the official says the players are not under pressure to win, and will not take the hosts lightly.

"This is a very important match for us and we all know how important three points are for us," Rweyemamu told Goal on Saturday.

"As always, we will not underrate our opponents regardless of how easy the match seems. If you want to be a champion you have to take every match seriously and it is what we want to do.

"We are not under any pressure, all we want is maximum points and that basically means it is about winning."

The win will take the reigning champions over current leaders and sworn rivals Yanga SC. The administrator further states this will not subject the players to any pressure.

"We have no pressure at all because of our rivals; let everyone win his matches," Rweyemamu continued.

"Remember Yanga have played three more matches and are just two points ahead of us which should motivate us to do better on Saturday and not to play under pressure."

In the first meeting staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on September 26, the 21-time champions claimed a 3-0 win.

Meddie Kagere - who has since scored 11 goals in the ongoing campaign despite being used sparingly, Pascal Wawa and Chris Mugalu scored three goals for the Msimbazi-based charges.

Mnyama are second on the table with 55 points coming from 23 matches. They have collected 17 wins, four draws, and two losses and have scored an impressive 54 goals, conceding just nine in the process.

They are playing Gwambina who are placed 12th with 30 points from the 25 matches they have played. The hosts have managed seven wins, nine draws, and as many losses, scoring 24 goals in the process and conceding 26.