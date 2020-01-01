Rweyemamu: Simba SC owe Moshi fans 'a huge debt' as they face Polisi Tanzania

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have promised their fans a good ending to the season when they play their final league match

Simba SC have promised their fans in Moshi they will give them a perfect gift by beating Polisi in their final Mainland match on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have already been crowned champions and will be playing their final match of the season before they face Namungo FC in the final of the on August 2.

Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu has now said they owe their fans in Moshi a win and going by the way the team was received on arriving in the town, they are inspired to produce such a result.

“We have arrived safely in Moshi and the good thing is all the players are fit and ready to play Polisi on Sunday,” Rweyemamu is quoted by the club’s official website.

“What amazed all of us is the reception we received on arriving in Moshi, we owe the fans a win, and we must give them a win and an entertaining match, they deserve it because the reception they gave us deserves the team to give back by winning the match.”

The game will also be special for Simba striker Meddie Kagere, who is most likely set to win the Golden Boot as he has notched 22 goals, and will be keen to set a new record of surpassing the goals he scored last season.

The Rwandan striker signed for Simba from Kenyan champions in the 2018-19 season and went on to win the Golden Boot in that season after notching 23 goals.

Kagere has now vowed to break the mark if given the chance by coach Sven Vandenbroeck to start in the away match.

“I know everyone will be looking at me to see what I do in the final match but in God’s grace, I know the record can be shattered if I get the chance to play,” Kagere told Goal.

“We have really enjoyed a good season, we have played well as a team and have been supporting one another, and it will be the same case in our final match on Sunday and also the FA Cup.”

Yussuf Mhilu of Kagera Sugar is following Kagere with 13 goals scored so far this season.