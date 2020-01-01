Rweyemamu: Simba SC official wary of Ihefu FC threat ahead of new season

The two teams will be meeting in the league for the first time and the 21-time champions come into the game as clear favourites

Patrick Rweyemamu is expecting a tough game when champions Simba SC play Ihefu FC in their opening game in the 2020/21 Mainland League season.

It is the first time the two sides are meeting in the premier league for the first time and many feel Wekundu wa Msimbazi have a chance of securing maximum points. This, also, is the first time the Mbeya-based side are playing in top-flight football after getting promoted last season.

"It is our first league game and we are excited to be back on the pitch to do what we love doing," Rweyemamu told Goal on Sunday.

"Many believe that our game [against Ihefu] will be a walk in the park for us, but they forget these types of matches are the toughest. The hosts will want to start the campaign in the best way possible to at least get the motivation to go all the way.

"However, we are so prepared and we will take the game with all the seriousness it deserves. It is good to try and get maximum points in the opening matches."

The team manager has also explained the impact the 2-0 win over Namungo in the Community Shield had on the team.

"Our main target was to win our first trophy and to get the motivation for the new campaign," Rweyemamu continued.

"Currently, the morale in the team is high, we have that winning mentality and all we want to do is keep going. The win against Namungo was important to the whole team because the winning mentality is back, and we are just focused on continuing delivering for the fans and the club at large."

The match will be played at Sokoine Stadium from 4 pm.

Another promoted side Gwambina FC will be away at Biashara Mara United hoping to start their season on a high while Namungo will be at home entertaining Coastal Union.

Newbies Dodoma Jiji FC will be at home playing Shinyanga-based side Mwadui. 27-time champions Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) will be at home entertaining administrative side Tanzania Prisons while Azam FC will be at Azam Complex in Chamazi against Polisi Tanzania.