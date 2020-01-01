Rweyemamu: Simba SC eye revenge vs Yanga SC but keep derby respect

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi reveals their burning desire to floor their rivals and remain the best team in the derby

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu has revealed why they have to beat rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the semi-finals of the .

The two giants will face off in the domestic Cup at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Rweyemanu insisted their main target is to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Yanga in the second round league fixture and also play the derby in a respectful manner.

The two sides have already met twice this season already - Yanga came from a goal down to secure a 2-2 draw in the first round contest before they turned on the screw to beat Simba 1-0 in the second-round match.

“Yanga beat us in the second round match of the league and we want to erase that defeat as quickly as we can, we want to win and make sure we have earned sweet revenge,” Rweyemamu told the club’s official website.

“It is not good for a side like Simba to be losing against Yanga, we want to make sure we keep the respect in the derby, we want to show them we are the best team in Tanzania, we want to show them we are the league champions and also the best in the derby.

“We have given our players all the support they need, we have motivated them well, we know they are ready to do the job and the coach is also ready to give us the best squad, all we want now is our fans to rally behind the team, we have to win the derby.”

On behalf of the players, Simba captain John Bocco assured the fans they are ready to earn revenge against their sworn rivals.

“All the players are ready, we are ready, we have received all the support we need as players from the management and our work now is to make sure we win the match for the fans,” Bocco also told the club website.

“We respect Yanga very much, we know they have a good squad, they have good players and a good coach but we have to make sure we win the match because our main aim is to seal a double this season and also revenge the league defeat.”

Simba are keen to complete a double having won the Mainland title for the third season in a row while Yanga will be keen to reach the final of the domestic Cup and win the trophy so as to get a direct ticket to Caf Confederation Cup.