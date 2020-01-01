Rweyemamu and Mohamed part ways with Simba SC

The defending champions have registered back to back defeats in the league and are currently fourth on the table

Mainland League champions Simba SC have parted ways with Muharami Mohamed and Patrick Rweyemamu who were serving as the club's goalkeeping coach and team manager respectively.

The 21-time league champions have confirmed the new development through a statement released on Thursday, October 29.

"Simba Sports Club would like to inform the public that we have parted ways, by mutual consent, with our goalkeeping coach, Muharami Mohamed and team manager Patrick Rweyemamu," the club confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal.

"The club intends to improve its technical bench and will soon be announcing their successors.

"Simba Sports Club would like to thank them for their services and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

After starting the 2020/21 league on a good note, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have registered back to back 1-0 losses to Tanzania Prisons and Ruvu Shooting in their last two league matches.

In the previous interview, Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck revealed he is yet to come to terms with the team’s two consecutive defeats in the Mainland .

The defeat against Shooting saw Simba surrender third spot in the 18-team table as they dropped to fourth while their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) who are still unbeaten, moved to second, behind table-toppers Azam FC.

The two defeats have left the Belgian coach scratching his head and has gone ahead to apologise to the fans and also promised a quick comeback in their next league match.

"First of all, I want to apologise for the two losses in a row to the Simba family and it is very hard for us to digest," Vandenbroeck stated, "If you look at the game, we missed some aggressiveness in the first half which was not our usual level of play.

"The second half was much better as we took some risks but in total, we were not efficient enough to take good results today [Monday]. It hurts all of us.

"At this point, it is very difficult to point out what is the problem and if I have to analyse everything, it is something which I cannot share with the members of the media.

"According to the way we pushed in the second half, I do not think match fitness is the problem to point at. I think the question is what we have available in the striking position which made me play with a false number nine."