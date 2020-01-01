Rweyemamu insists Simba SC have to win against Ruvu Shooting on Sunday

Wekundu wa Msimbazi need at most five wins from the remaining 10 matches to be crowned as champions

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu insists his charges have to win Sunday's game against Ruvu Shooting to prove their title credentials.

The Mainland League resumes on Saturday after a break which was brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak, but the 20-time champions are not in action until a day later.

"Our intention is clear, to win the league as well as the ," Rweyemamu told Goal on Friday.

More teams

"Sunday's game is going to be tough; we respect our opponents and know they are desperate for a win. But the only way of becoming champions is to win and it starts on Sunday then the forthcoming games.

"We respect our opponents, but we do not have an alternative rather than go for three points."

The Msimbazi-based side will be without the services of Jonas Mkude, who injured his ankle in a friendly match against KMC FC, a match they won 3-1.

The defensive midfielder, who is now out for two weeks, will miss the games against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui FC Prisons and Mbeya City.

"It is definitely a blow because at this time we need all players available," Rweyemamu added.

"However, it is an opportunity for other players as well to capitalize on that opportunity and show their worth. Simba is a big team and we will always have other options."

Meddie Kagere, Francis Kahata and Clatous Chama have already joined Simba but Sharaf Shaiboub is still stranded in Sudan. Kahata and Chama arrived late and it is not clear whether they will be involved.

"Kahata, yes he came late but was involved in our two friendly matches against Trans Camp and KMC. The coach will decide," he continued.

"However, before then, we have two days to decide, the final decision will be reached by the coach depending on his analysis."

Mwadui FC will host Young Africans at Kambarage Stadium in a tie expected to kick-off at 16:00 EAT. This is a first leg match, from Matchday 17, which had not been honoured before the league was cancelled in April.

Article continues below

Yanga's participation in the Caf made the fixture hard to be played at the time.

The second match will see Coastal Union host third-place-chasing Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Ground in another 16:00 kick-off.