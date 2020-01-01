Rweyemamu insists Simba SC are not yet league champions

The official has also stated the team will be aiming at doing better in the continental assignment if they get another chance

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu insists the team has not yet secured their 21st league title despite having a healthy 17 point lead with 10 matches to go.

The Msimbazi-based side have managed to collect 71 points from the 28 games played with Azam FC a distant second with 54 points, while Yanga are third with 51.

However, the official feels the journey is not yet complete.

"The crown is not yet ours, we have not won it until we win five out of the remaining matches," Rweyemamu told Goal.

"We should first focus on the remaining number of matches, and once we win then we can start talking about next season.

"That is when to fully analyse the team and see who to let go and who not to, but before then, we should focus on the remaining part of the game."

Rweyemamu also refused to discuss their plans for next season's Caf , insisting they have learnt a lot in the last two editions.

"Currently I do not want to discuss about players because they are our soldiers. If we demoralize them at this point then we have everything to lose," he continued.

"We were eliminated in the quarter-finals stage and group stages respectively in the last two seasons, but we have learned a lot during this period.

"Our aim is to make things better to go far in next season's assignment."

Rweyemamu has also attributed this season's success in the league to unity in the management.

"We are speaking one language from the top to the bottom. The Board Chairman, members, CEO, technical bench, players are working together in harmony," he added.

"It is the reason why we have been doing well on the pitch and we want to maintain the same."

The team is reportedly looking at the transfer marker to overhaul the defence as well as adding strength in depth to the midfield and attack.

The Mainland League was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not clear when normalcy will return but President John Pombe Magufuli had hinted the league might resume in June.