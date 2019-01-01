Rwanda President Kagame meets Arsenal defender David Luiz and Didier Drogba

The high-profile stars are in the East African country for two different occasions and have met the head of state during their stay

defender David Luiz has met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame while on a two-day tour of the country.

The visit is part of the partnership dubbed ‘Visit Rwanda’ which the government of Rwanda and the English club entered into in May 2018.

The Rwandan government, meanwhile, are Arsenal's sleeve sponsor and Official Tourism Partner.

“I have heard wonderful things about the breath-taking beauty of Rwanda and its people, and I can’t wait to experience the country and all it has to offer,” Luiz said as quoted by The New Times.

“Football has the amazing power to bring communities together and drive social change, and the Arsenal shirt has a unique ability to reach fans all over the world.

“I am very proud to represent Arsenal to help tell a global audience of Rwanda’s modernisation into a luxury tourism destination, its amazing culture and its enthusiasm for football development.”

The three-year deal, which Rwanda Development Board (RDB) signed on behalf of the government, will see Rwanda promoted as the best tourism destination in the globe by the club.

Coaches from Arsenal will also conduct training within the country while players from both the women and men sides will visit Rwanda as part of the deal.

Luiz's visit comes as 's great and retired star Didier Drogba is in the country too for the '2019 Youth Conneckt Africa' summit which opened at the Kigali Arena on Wednesday.