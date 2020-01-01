Rutanga: Yanga SC seal transfer of former Rayon Sports defender

The Rwandan left-back has finally sealed a transfer to the Jangwani Street-based side ahead of the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have sealed the signing of Rwandan defender Eric Rutanga.

Rutanga, who has been on the radar of the Tanzanian club since last year, has finally penned a contract to play in the Mainland alongside his fellow countrymen Haruna Niyonzima and forward Patrick ‘Pappy’ Sibomana.

Yanga coach Luc Eymael revealed to Goal on Wednesday the signing of the player but fell short of explaining the duration he will stay at the club.

More teams

“We have signed Rutanga but on matters contractual issues, you have to ask the club management for full details, I don’t know anything, but the player now belongs to Yanga,” Eymael told Goal.

The 27-year-old, who is set to link up with Yanga after the current lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic is eased, joins the Jangwani Street-based giants from Police FC.

Rutanga has claimed his happiness to have signed the deal in a different interview with Rwanda’s New Times.

“When I joined Police, the talks with Yanga were already underway. That is why I insisted on that clause in the contract. I was hoping a deal would be reached and now it has,” Rutanga is quoted by New Times.

“They [Yanga] are a respected club with a huge history in the region, playing there is a big honour for me. I feel excited about the challenge.

“Playing professional football has always been my dream, Yanga is a good start to realising it. I will give my very best to bring success to the club.”

Rutanga was part of the Rayon Sports squad that wrote history by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 Caf Confederation Cup.

Before signing for Rayon at the end of the 2015-16 season, Rutanga had already clinched three league titles and two Peace Cups with APR in a four-year spell.

Article continues below

On Tuesday, coach Eymael told Goal he had already recommended a list of players he wants to be signed by the club ahead of the new season.

“I have already forwarded the names of players I want to play here and my target is to have a strong team that can challenge Simba SC for the title next season,” Eymael told Goal.

As it stands, Yanga cannot win the league title as they lie 19 points behind table-toppers Simba but they have a chance to win the as they are already in the quarter-finals and will face Kagera Sugar for a place in the last four.