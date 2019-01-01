Rutanga: APR defender linked with a transfer to Yanga SC

The Amavubi defender has now been linked with a move to the Tanzanian giants during the January window

Rayon Sports captain Eric Rutanga has reached advanced talks with side Young Africans (Yanga SC) for a possible move in January.

If both clubs agree to the transfer terms, the left-back could join his former APR teammate, Patrick Sibomana, at the Dar es Salaam-based side in January 2020.

Speaking to Times Sport, Rutanga said he still has two years of contract remaining with the Blues and he is happy at the club, but he also would not turn down the opportunity to play for ‘regional giants’ Yanga should the two teams agree to the deal.

“I am happy here. And, I still have a contract to honour,” Rutanga is quoted by Times Sport. “But I will also be happy to join them [Yanga] if both sides agree to the deal. It would be a good challenge and opportunity for growth, for me as a footballer.”

Rutanga, 27, is one of the most sought after defenders in local football since his 2016 move to Rayon from arch-rivals APR.